Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI Arrests PVT Firm Director In Ponzi Scam Case

According to a senior official on Wednesday, the CBI has arrested a director of a Durgapur-based company in connection with a ponzi scam investigation.

CBI Arrests PVT Firm Director In Ponzi Scam Case
CBI Arrests PVT Firm Director In Ponzi Scam Case PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 7:47 am

The CBI has arrested the director of a Durgapur-based company in connection with its probe into a ponzi scam case, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, director of a private firm, also known for his close association with arrested TMC leader Raju Sahani, was apprehended following a 10-hour-long grilling session on Tuesday night, the official of the central agency said.

"He was arrested after he failed to satisfy our officers with his replies during the grilling session," the CBI official stated.

The private firm director was produced before a city court, which remanded him in three-day CBI custody.

"Singh had in 2011 colluded with Soumyarup Bhowmik, the then chairman of Burdwan-based Sunmarg Welfare Organisation that ran the Ponzi scheme, and committed financial irregularities," the official said. 

Bhowmik, currently absconding, and Singh had allegedly misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 419.90 lakh, the CBI official stated.

Last month, Sahani was arrested for his alleged involvement in the case. 

Related stories

SC Grants Interim Bail To Director Of Haryana-Based Company Accused In Ponzi Scheme

ED Attaches Assets Of Ex-Odisha MLA, Media Company In Ponzi Case

GainBitcoin Scam: How India’s Biggest Crypto Ponzi Scheme May Run In Trillions

Tags

National CBI Ponzi Scheme Scam PVT Firm CBI Arrest Durgapur CBI Custody CBI Officers Officials
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up About Her Marriage Rumors With Beau Zaheer Iqbal

Explained: What Is Bombay Stock Exchange’s Electronic Gold Receipt And How To Buy It?

Explained: What Is Bombay Stock Exchange’s Electronic Gold Receipt And How To Buy It?