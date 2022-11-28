Monday, Nov 28, 2022
CBI Arrests Man Impersonating Its Joint Director

CBI official
CBI arrests man demanding costly goods Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 3:10 pm

The CBI has arrested a man who allegedly met private individuals at the Tamil Nadu Bhavan here and demanded costly gifts posing as a joint director of the agency, officials said on Monday.

The arrested, identified as Visakhapatnam-resident Kovvi Reddy Srinivas Rao, allegedly demanded gifts from private individuals assuring them of lobbying with unidentified public servants on their behalf for getting favourable response in various matters, including in cases registered by different central investigative agencies, they said. It is alleged that Rao posing as a senior IPS officer allegedly met six persons after coming to the national capital on November 22 on various occasions, allegedly offering them favourable outcome in various matters pending before government authorities, they said.

From offering employment to allowing entry of goods vehicles of a private company during no-entry hours in the National Capital Region, Rao assured solutions to problems faced by his victims, they said. He also demanded costly gifts from private persons by claiming that the gifts needed to be further handed over to senior government officers, they said. 

(With PTI inputs)

