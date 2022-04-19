Viral Video Shows Dalit Teen Assaulted In UP, Forced To Lick Feet; Seven Arrested

Seven people have been arrested over a caste based violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on Tuesday.

Those who claim in India, caste has withered away! A Dalit boy in UP, India is assaulted by a group of upper caste Hindus and was forced to lick their feet. pic.twitter.com/5nxqh2YgWj — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) April 19, 2022

The police has arrested seven people for assaulting and forcing a minor boy from Dalit community to lick feet, NDTV reported.

The video of the incident in which some boys can be seen assaulting and forcing a boy to lick their feet, while being on motorcycles had gone viral on social media.

The report also states that the victim had filed a complaint with the police, following which the arrests have been made.

As per the report, the incident had occurred on April 10. It states that the boy is a 10th class student and lives with his widowed mother.



