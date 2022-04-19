Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Viral Video Shows Dalit Teen Assaulted In UP, Forced To Lick Feet; Seven Arrested

Rae Bareli: The video of the victim being assaulted and forced to lick their feet has gone viral on social media.

Viral Video Shows Dalit Teen Assaulted In UP, Forced To Lick Feet; Seven Arrested
Screen grab from the viral video.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 4:00 pm

Seven people have been arrested over a caste based violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli on Tuesday.

The police has arrested seven people for assaulting and forcing a minor boy from Dalit community to lick feet, NDTV reported. 

The video of the incident in which some boys can be seen assaulting and forcing a boy to lick their feet, while being on motorcycles had gone viral on social media.

Related stories

How Dalits Are Telling Their Own Stories

Postcards From Amethi: Dalits Believe SC Act Destroyed Their 'Bond' With Upper Caste

Punjab’s Dalits: Seen But Not Heard

The report also states that the victim had filed a complaint with the police, following which the arrests have been made.

As per the report, the incident had occurred on April 10. It states that the boy is a 10th class student and lives with his widowed mother.


 

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Rae Bareli Caste Violence Video Minor Dalit Community Arrests UP Police Caste Discrimination Caste Politics
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss The Post Credit Scene Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss The Post Credit Scene Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

IPL 2022: Mumbai To Host Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings Tie Instead Of Pune

IPL 2022: Mumbai To Host Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings Tie Instead Of Pune