Car Accident In Pune: Juvenile's Father, Two Pub Employees Sent In Police Custody

The teenage boy's father, a real estate developer, and employees of Black Club pub Nitesh Shevani and Jayesh Gavkar, were produced before additional sessions judge S P Ponkshe.

Representational Image
Sessions court remanded father of a 17-year-old juvenile allegedly involved in a car accident and two employees of a pub | Photo: Representational Image
A sessions court here on Wednesday remanded the father of a 17-year-old juvenile allegedly involved in a car accident and two employees of a pub in police custody till May 24.

The boy, before the accident, had allegedly consumed alcohol at the pub.

Police registered a case against the teenager's father under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owner and employees of two bars which the boy had visited before Sunday's accident for `serving alcohol to an underage person.'

Section 75 deals with "willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses," while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.

According to the FIR, the real estate developer gave his son the car despite knowing that the boy did not have a driving license, thus endangering his life, and allowed him to party even while knowing that he drinks alcohol.

A group of friends were returning on motorbikes around 3.15 am on Sunday after a party when the speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the boy hit one of the motorcycles at Kalyani Nagar junction, killing two riders, a man and a woman, both 24 years old.

While the boy is out on bail, the father was arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The prosecution demanded police custody of seven days for the father and the other two, stating that the police wanted to investigate why the father allowed his son to drive the car which did not have a number plate.

They also need to investigate why the man absconded after a case was registered against the son. He had in his possession a simple no-frills mobile phone when arrested, and "the police need to investigate where are his other phones," said the public prosecutor.

Seeking police custody for Jayesh Gavkar, employee at Hotel Black Club, the prosecution said they wanted to find out against whose membership the juvenile and his friends were given entry.

The driver of the Porsche who was with the juvenile at the time of the accident had offered to drive, but the boy declined the offer, the prosecution claimed.

After hearing arguments, the judge remanded the three accused in police custody till May 24.

Elsewhere, the Juvenile Justice Board has issued a notice to the boy, asking him to appear before it on Wednesday, after police approached the board with a petition to review its bail order.

