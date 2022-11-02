Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Cabinet Approves MoU On Cooperation In Water Resources Development With Denmark

Climate change mitigation and adaptation, river-centric urban planning and nature-based liquid waste abatement measures for peri-urban and rural areas are other areas of cooperation envisaged in the MoU, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Centre Sets Up Committee Under Niti Ayaog Vice Chairman For Proper Management Of Water Resources In North-East Region
MoU approved with Denmark in the field of water resources Representative Image- File

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 4:14 pm

The Union Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Denmark on cooperation in the field of water resources development and management.

Broadly, the MoU covers ease of information access, integrated and smart water resources development and management, aquifer mapping, groundwater modelling, monitoring and recharge, efficient and  sustainable water supply at household level, reduction of non-revenue water and energy consumption.

The agreement also looks into river and water body rejuvenation to enhance liveability, resilience and economic development, water quality monitoring and management, and sewage and waste water treatment.

Climate change mitigation and adaptation, river-centric urban planning and nature-based liquid waste abatement measures for peri-urban and rural areas are other areas of cooperation envisaged in the MoU, an official statement said on Wednesday.

A Letter of Intent was signed between the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Denmark's environment ministry on May 3 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Scandinavian country.

The Letter of Intent was signed with the purpose of entering into a broad-based MoU that will inter-alia cover two new initiatives: A centre of excellence for management of smart water resources and a smart lab on clean river waters in Varanasi. The basic purpose is to ensure safe and secure water to meet the current and future demands through a holistic and sustainable approach, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

