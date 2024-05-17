National

Btech Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room Near Bengaluru: Police

According to the police, on Thursday evening, Harshitha was found hanging in her room which was allegedly locked from inside.

A first-year BTech student died allegedly by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room at a private engineering college in Heelalige near Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Harshitha (18), they said.

According to the police, on Thursday evening, Harshitha was found hanging in her room which was allegedly locked from inside. A few students who saw her hanging body through the window alerted the college management. They broke open the door and rushed her to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

"She died by suicide. However, no suicide note was found from the spot. But we are probing the exact cause that might have led her to take this extreme step," a senior police officer said.

