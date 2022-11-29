Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BSF Shoots Down Drone Along India-Pakistan Border In Amritsar

The BSF personnel fired at the drone on Monday night after they noticed it entering the Indian territory near Chaharpur village, around 40 km north of Amritsar city.

BSF
BSF

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 9:45 am

The Border Security Force has shot down a drone that sneaked into the Indian side from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The BSF personnel fired at the drone on Monday night after they noticed it entering the Indian territory near Chaharpur village, around 40 km north of Amritsar city, they said.

During the search operation, the BSF recovered a partially-damaged hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors. A suspected item in a white-colour polythene was also attached underneath it, according to the officials.

The drone is suspected to be carrying a drugs payload and its contents are being ascertained, an officer said. "Alert troops of BSF once again were able to capture a drone and foil smuggling attempt," a spokesperson for the force said.

On November 25, the BSF troops had also shot down a Pakistani drone near the international border in Amritsar.  

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Border Security Force Punjab's Amritsar District India -Pakistan Border Indian Territory Chaharpur Village Foil Smuggling
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BSF Shoots Down Drone Along India-Pakistan Border In Amritsar

BSF Shoots Down Drone Along India-Pakistan Border In Amritsar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Visit Tripura, Kolkata Today

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar To Visit Tripura, Kolkata Today