BSF Apprehends Bangladeshi Smuggler

Border Security Force (BSF) troops apprehended a Bangladeshi national in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district for trying to smuggle goods, an official said on Sunday. Acting on reliable inputs, BSF troops deployed at the international border in the Pyridiwah area of the district apprehended the Bangladeshi national with medicines, cosmetics and clothing items worth over Rs 20 lakh on Saturday, a BSF spokesperson said in a statement.

The Bangladesh national was identified as Feroz Ali, a resident of Sylhet town in Bangladesh. The apprehended person was handed over to the district police, the statement said. BSF troops also seized medicines including cough syrups and cosmetics in West Jaintia Hills district, South West Khasi Hills and East Khasi Hills district, it said.

