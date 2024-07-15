IMD Forecasts 'Extremely Heavy Rainfall' In Mumbai Today, Issues Red Alert

Breaking News LIVE July 15: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's breaking news live blog. We bring you real-time updates, right to the minute, from across the world, of news that matters to you the most. IMD has issued 'red' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka and Goa and the authorities have decided to shut several schools in the states and UT. A CRPF jawan lost his life during the Jiribam ambush on Sunday in Manipur and CM N Biren Singh condemned the 'heinous act'. Meanwhile, in the US, former President Donald Trump headed the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee a day after he was targeted in an attempted assassination at a campaign event.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Jul 2024, 10:01:23 am IST Gujarat Breaking News: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway Police informed that 6 persons died after truck hits bus on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Anand town in Gujarat.

15 Jul 2024, 09:49:14 am IST India News LIVE: EAM Jaishankar Speaks On India-Republic Of Marshall Islands Ties At MoU Signing Event At the MoU signing for implementation of Four Community Development Projects in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "...On behalf of the people of India, let me extend congratulations for successfully organizing the 10th Micronesian Games last month in Marshall Islands. India and the Republic of Marshall Islands share a long history of friendly bilateral relations which has expanded over the years, including under the aegis of the Forum of India Pacific Islands cooperation...We believe that today's MoU will enable the implementation of four community development projects. I am glad that these projects cover areas including a community sports centre, Airport terminal, community centres... These would surely provide better infrastructure to the people of the Marshall Islands..."

15 Jul 2024, 09:27:16 am IST Kerala News LIVE: IMD Predicts Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Several Districts As Kerala reels under heavy monsoon showers, the IMD on Sunday predicted that North Kerala will receive extremely heavy rainfall tomorrow and issued a red alert in three districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Monday in Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. In view of the incessant rains, the district authorities of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod have declared a holiday for educational institutions on Monday. In Kasaragod district, all tourism activities have been suspended in view of the weather forecast.

15 Jul 2024, 09:25:39 am IST Monsoon News LIVE: Schools Shut In Goa After IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rainfall In a late evening announcement, the Goa Education Department on Sunday declared a holiday for schools up to Class 12 on Monday (July 15) citing heavy rains in the coastal state. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Goa for Monday amid heavy downpours lashing the state for the past three days. Due to heavy showers and the red alert sounded by the IMD, all schools from Std I to Std XII across Goa will remain shut on Monday, State Education Director Shailesh Zingde told reporters.

15 Jul 2024, 09:16:18 am IST Breaking News LIVE: Indore Creates World Record Of Planting 11 Lakh Saplings In A Day Indore on Sunday set a new Guinness World Record in the category of "the most trees planted by a team in 24 hours" by planting more than 11 lakh saplings. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that Indore, already the cleanest city in India and the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh, has now achieved the world record of planting more than 11 lakh saplings in a single day. The programme was organised by the state government.

15 Jul 2024, 09:12:41 am IST Latest News LIVE: Flood Situation In Assam Improves The flood situation in Assam continued to improve significantly on Monday as water level has been receding fast from different parts of the state, officials said. The India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has also not issued any warning except predicting some rains in Barak valley and a few districts of central Assam. A report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide, storm and lightning has increased to 109. The report also mentioned that more than 5,97,600 people are hit due to flood in Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts.

15 Jul 2024, 09:10:13 am IST Monsoon News LIVE: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Karnataka Karnataka is likely to witness active to vigorous rainfall till July 16, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Meanwhile, Uttara Kannada district deputy commissioner (DC) Laxmipriya has declared a holiday for all schools and PU colleges in Karwar, Ankola, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Siddapur, Yellapur, Dandeli and Joida taluks on Monday, citing 'red alert' issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD). A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours.

15 Jul 2024, 08:49:48 am IST Breaking News LIVE: NTA Announce CUET Re-Test For 'Affected Candidates' On July 19, Results Soon The National Testing Agency has announced a re-test for CUET UG candidates. As per the official notice released, this retest comes based on the complaints and grievances filed by students in the objection window. Based on the official notice, NTA will conduct this re-test on July 19. After this re-test is conducted, the central agency is expected to declare the CUET UG Results 2024. CUET UG 2024: NTA Announce CUET Re-Test For 'Affected Candidates' On July 19, Results Soon BY Outlook Web Desk

15 Jul 2024, 08:28:22 am IST Delhi Breaking News: Fire Breaks Out In Cafe Near Mayur Vihar A massive fire broke out at a cafe in Mayur Vihar area here, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said on Monday. The fire spread to a store adjacent to the cafe, they said. "We received a call regarding fire at a cafe and school uniform making store at 11.40 pm on Sunday in Phase 2 and Pocket B of Mayur Vihar area. We immediately rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot. One person was rescued from the location," an official of the DFS said. The fire is under control but three to four fire tenders are still at the location and the the cooling process is underway, he said.

15 Jul 2024, 08:12:20 am IST Latest News LIVE: Car Hits Express Train At Manned Railway Crossing In Bengal, None Injured A car passed under a closing level crossing gate and dashed into a decelerating express train near Khardaha station in West Bengal on Sunday night, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said. A major mishap was averted as the Hazarduari Express had less speed and the SUV was bereft of any passenger while the driver did not suffer any major injuries.

15 Jul 2024, 08:10:15 am IST World News LIVE: 7 People Died In Shooting In Brimingham Nightclub Four people died in a shooting at a Birmingham nightclub late Saturday, while an earlier shooting outside a home in the city killed three people, including a young child, authorities in Alabama said. Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a report of multiple people shot outside a nightclub, Birmingham Police Department Officer Truman Fitzgerald said in a video posted on social media.

15 Jul 2024, 07:52:27 am IST Manipur News LIVE: 1 CRPF Jawan Killed During Ambush In Jiribam A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed in a gun attack by suspected militants at Mongbung village in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Sunday morning, police said. A policeman also suffered injuries and he has been admitted to a hospital, they said. Gunshots were reportedly heard in the village on Saturday night, too, the officer said. Additional security forces have been deployed at Mongbung from adjacent hill areas following Sunday’s attack, another official said. A vehicle belonging to security personnel has been damaged in the gun attack that took place around 9.40 am, he added.

15 Jul 2024, 07:48:49 am IST World News LIVE: Trump Attends Republican National Convention In Milwaukee Day After Surviving Assassination Attempt Former President Donald Trump has arrived in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention a day after he was targeted in an attempted assassination at a campaign event. Trump's airplane touched down Sunday, the day before the four-day event kicks off with thousands of Republicans coming together to formally elect him as their 2024 presidential nominee. The shocking scenes of violence at his Saturday campaign rally that injured his right ear, killed a spectator and injured another set a dark backdrop for the convention, which is typically four days of party pageantry, political speeches, policy platforms and the presidential nominee's keynote address.

15 Jul 2024, 07:25:53 am IST Breaking News LIVE: ED Completes Probe Against Kejriwal, AAP In Excise Policy Case According to Hindustan Times report, an ED official has confirmed that he Enforcement Directorate has 'completed' their investigation against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the money laundering case and alleged irregularities linked to the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal was lodged in Tihar jail for months before Supreme Court granted him bail after being arrested by ED in the case, AAP leader Manish Sisodia is still in custody for the same.