CUET UG 2024: NTA Announce CUET Re-Test For 'Affected Candidates' On July 19, Results Soon

The National Testing Agency has announced a re-test for CUET UG candidates. As per the official notice released, this retest comes based on the complaints and grievances filed by students in the objection window.
Based on the official notice, NTA will conduct this re-test on July 19. After this re-test is conducted, the central agency is expected to declare the CUET UG Results 2024.
“The grievances received from candidates up to 30 June 2024, regarding the CUET (UG) – 2024 examination, as well as the complaints sent to rescuetug@nta.ac.in between 07 July and 09 July 2024 (before 05:00 P.M.), have been reviewed. Based on these grievances, a re-examination will be conducted for those affected candidates on 19 July 2024, Friday," stated NTA.
The agency added that the CUET re-test will be held in a computer-based test mode.
NTA has added that the admit cards for the CUET UG retest will also be released in the next few days for the affected candidates. Candidates must enter the following details to download their CUET admit card -
Application number
Date of Birth
CUET UG Results 2024 Delayed
The CUET UG Results 2024 were initially set to be declared on June 30. As per the initial NTA notice for the exam, the results were due two weeks ago.
However, amid the ongoing controversies for the NEET UG 2024 and UGC NET 2024 exams, the Common University Entrance Test result declaration has been delayed. The CUET UG Results are now expected in the third week of July, after the re-test has been conducted.