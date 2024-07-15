CUET UG 2024: NTA Announce CUET Re-Test For 'Affected Candidates' On July 19, Results Soon

“The grievances received from candidates up to 30 June 2024, regarding the CUET (UG) – 2024 examination, as well as the complaints sent to rescuetug@nta.ac.in between 07 July and 09 July 2024 (before 05:00 P.M.), have been reviewed. Based on these grievances, a re-examination will be conducted for those affected candidates on 19 July 2024, Friday," stated NTA.