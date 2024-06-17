Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Row Over EVMs; BJP Central Team In Kolkata Over 'Post-Poll' Violence

Breaking News June 17 LIVE: BJP Central Team In Kolkata Over 'Post-Poll Violence' In Bengal
A four-member central team of the BJP, including senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Kumar Deb arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening to take stock of the situation after alleged violence against the party workers in West Bengal following the Lok Sabha elections.
The committee also spoke to BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, who is an alleged victim of the post-poll violence.
Paul said, "In other BJP-ruled states, rockets, Vandebharat and computers are made but in Bengal, under the inspiration of Mamata Banerjee, bombs and terrorists are made. This has been happening for 13 years...everyone knows why the bomb was discovered."
India News LIVE: Rahul Who Talks About 'Black-Box' Wants To Hide His 'Black Deeds', Says BJP Leader
A row erupted over EVMs after Tesla chief Elon Musk commented on the shared a post where he cited concerns about EVMs' potential vulnerabilities to hacking, saying that we should "eliminate" the voting system.
To this former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar commented, followed by Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that EVMs are "black-box" in India and nobody is allowed to scrutinise them. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to the same and said, "Rahul Gandhi who speaks of black box wants to hide his black deeds and therefore he wants to use a half-baked story to peddle his lies and fakery. To hide the black deeds of Karnataka where the price of diesel and petrol has been increased, he is using a fake story and peddling half-truths and full lies."
"Rahul Gandhi has pushed forward a story which says OTP is required for unlocking EVMs. Many other people from his ecosystem have also said this. The EC came out and clarified that no OTP is required for "unlocking"... EVMs are stand-alone machines. They are like calculators. There's no network connectivity, so there's no question of it being hacked," he added.
