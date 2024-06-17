Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Row Over EVMs; BJP Central Team In Kolkata Over 'Post-Poll' Violence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that EVMs are "black-box" in India and nobody is allowed to scrutinise them. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to the same and said, "Rahul Gandhi who speaks of black box wants to hide his black deeds and therefore he wants to use a half-baked story to peddle his lies and fakery. To hide the black deeds of Karnataka where the price of diesel and petrol has been increased, he is using a fake story and peddling half-truths and full lies."