National

Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Row Over EVMs; BJP Central Team In Kolkata Over 'Post-Poll' Violence

Breaking News, June 17 LIVE: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live coverage of national and international news. Out live blog brings you up-to-the-minute updates on the most significant news and developments. Stay tuned for real-time insights and comprehensive coverage of the stories that matter the most to you.

O
Outlook Web Desk
17 June 2024
17 June 2024
L: EVMs controversy | R: BJP's Central Team in Kolkata. File Image/X/@ANI

Breaking News June 17 LIVE: BJP Central Team In Kolkata Over 'Post-Poll Violence' In Bengal

A four-member central team of the BJP, including senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Kumar Deb arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening to take stock of the situation after alleged violence against the party workers in West Bengal following the Lok Sabha elections.

The committee also spoke to BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, who is an alleged victim of the post-poll violence.

Paul said, "In other BJP-ruled states, rockets, Vandebharat and computers are made but in Bengal, under the inspiration of Mamata Banerjee, bombs and terrorists are made. This has been happening for 13 years...everyone knows why the bomb was discovered."

India News LIVE: Rahul Who Talks About 'Black-Box' Wants To Hide His 'Black Deeds', Says BJP Leader

A row erupted over EVMs after Tesla chief Elon Musk commented on the shared a post where he cited concerns about EVMs' potential vulnerabilities to hacking, saying that we should "eliminate" the voting system.

To this former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar commented, followed by Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that EVMs are "black-box" in India and nobody is allowed to scrutinise them. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to the same and said, "Rahul Gandhi who speaks of black box wants to hide his black deeds and therefore he wants to use a half-baked story to peddle his lies and fakery. To hide the black deeds of Karnataka where the price of diesel and petrol has been increased, he is using a fake story and peddling half-truths and full lies."

"Rahul Gandhi has pushed forward a story which says OTP is required for unlocking EVMs. Many other people from his ecosystem have also said this. The EC came out and clarified that no OTP is required for "unlocking"... EVMs are stand-alone machines. They are like calculators. There's no network connectivity, so there's no question of it being hacked," he added.

Breaking News June 17 LIVE: In Case You Missed, Top Headlines From June 16

In case you missed it, here are the key developments from yesterday that hit the headlines:

‘Why To Teach Riots’: NCERT Chief On Textbook Changes, Says 'Irrelevant Things Need To Be Changed'

Delhi Water Crisis: AAP Seeks Police Protection For Pipelines, BJP Protests, Jal Board Office Vandalised | Latest

'Fight Against Terrorism In Decisive Phase': Home Minister Amit Shah In J&K Security Review Meet

Musk vs BJP Over EVMs: Tesla Chief Responds To Ex-Union Min's 'Tutorial' Offer; INDIA Bloc Also Jumps In

Will Canada Invite PM Modi To Next G7 Summit? Justin Trudeau Replies

India Among Nations That Opt Out Of Ukraine Declaration

Israel Enforces 'Tactical Pause' In Gaza For Aid Delivery; 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Explosion In Rafah | Latest Updates

Russian Forces Storm Detention Centre To Free Staff Taken Hostage, Kill IS-Linked Inmates

Breaking News June 17 LIVE: What's In Focus Today?

Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you rela-time updates on major events and developments across the globe. Here's a look at your top events and developments in focus today:

  • EVM controversy

  • NEET Updates

  • Ukraine Declaration

  • Weather Updates

  • T20 World Cup

  • and More

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Row Over EVMs; BJP Central Team In Kolkata Over 'Post-Poll' Violence
  2. Uttarakhand Accident: Three Children Among 5 Killed After Two Cars Fall Into Gorges
  3. ‘Khata Khat…’: Union Minister Hardeep Puri Slams Karnataka Govt Over Fuel Price Hike
  4. Breaking News June 16: AAP Vs BJP Over Delhi Water Crisis; India Opts Out Of Ukraine Declaration
  5. Extortion Rackets Thriving In Bengal, Says Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar
Entertainment News
  1. Nia Sharma On Her Absence From TV: It Was A Conscious Decision
  2. Simone Ashley Hopes To Reprise Her 'Bridgerton' Role In Season 4 With Jonathan Bailey
  3. Alia Bhatt Turns Author With Children's Picture Book
  4. Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa And Jasmin Bajwa Dazzle In Latest Song From 'Jatt And Juliet 3'
  5. Alia Bhatt Remembers Her 'Favourite Storyteller' Grandpa On His Birth Anniversary
Sports News
  1. Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Lankans On The Charge With Bat
  2. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Tanzim's Double-Wicket Maiden Rocks NEP In 107-Run Chase
  3. Serbia 0-1 England, Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham Gives Three Lions Winning Start
  4. Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NED Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, T20 World Cup: NEP Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Hajj Pilgrimage: At least 19 Die In Saudi Arabia As Temperatures Rise
  2. Germany: Police Shoot Man With Axe Ahead Of Euros Match
  3. Why New Zealand Scrapped 'Burping Tax' On Livestock?
  4. Fight For Control Of Yemen's Banks Between Rebels, Government Threatens To Further Wreck Economy
  5. India Among Nations That Opt Out Of Ukraine Declaration
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Highlights June 15: Switzerland, Spain Collect Wins; Sumit Nagal Makes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow