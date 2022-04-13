Boy Injured, Police Vehicle Vandalised In Fresh Clash In Odisha's Joda

A fresh clash between two groups of people left a boy injured and vehicles of police and fire brigade vandalised in Odisha’s Joda town even though prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were in force in the area, an official said Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, a day after the two groups of people clashed during a Ram Navami procession in the town.

The Keonjhar district police conducted a flag march in the disturbed locality of Joda on Wednesday and tightened security arrangements as part of an area domination exercise, he said.

The two groups hurled stones at each other and blocked Joda-Baneikala road at Saheed Nagar Chhak on Tuesday night.

“Nineteen platoons (one platoon comprises 30 personnel) of security forces have been deployed in the town in view of the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, and the administration has also extended the timing of the prohibitory orders for another 24 hours till 10 am of Thursday,” a senior officer said.

All educational institutes, shops and business establishments remained closed since the two groups of people clashed during the Ram Navami procession on Monday.

At least 12 people were injured and several vehicles damaged in the April 11 clash, the police officer said.

The internet services continue to remain suspended for two consecutive days on Wednesday across the Keonjhar district.

A group that celebrated the Ram Navami festival sought permission from the administration to carry religious flags to a Hanuman temple in the town.

The police had initially allowed five people to participate in the procession and later withdrew the permission.

Aggrieved over it, the group proceeded towards the temple with flags, which was intercepted midway by a handful of people belonging to another community, following which the clash erupted.

Though a peace meeting was convened by the district administration on Tuesday, a section of the people did not attend it. Another such meeting is also scheduled for later in the day.