Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Home National

BJP Women MPs Protest Against Congress Leader's 'Rashtrapatni' Remark On President Murmu

BJP members expressed similar sentiments in the Rajya Sabha and sought an apology from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his sexist insult of the President.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu PTI

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 12:54 pm

Women BJP MPs, including Union ministers, on Thursday held a protest in Parliament complex here against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his remark on President Droupadi Murmu.

Holding placards near gate number one of Parliament House, the MPs, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, raised slogans seeking an apology from the Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Chowdhury of disrespecting Murmu by calling her 'Rashtrapatni'. Irani claimed that Chowdhury has disrespected the entire tribal community, women, poor and the downtrodden by his remark.

BJP members expressed similar sentiments in the Rajya Sabha and sought an apology from Chowdhury over his "sexist insult" of the President.

"It was a deliberate insult by the Congress leader and the party president should apologise to the country, Sitharaman said outside Parliament House.

Referring to President Murmu as 'rashtrapatni' was a "slip of the tongue", Chowdhury said on Thursday and alleged that the BJP was making a "mountain out of a molehill" over the issue.

