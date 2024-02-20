BJP Trying To Poach Congress MLAs In Chhattsigarh, Alleges Ex-CM Baghel

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday accused the ruling BJP of trying to poach his party's MLAs in Chhattisgarh by luring them with ministerial berths and tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport here, he claimed the BJP is resorting to such tactics as it anticipates defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, likely to be held in April-May.

Responding to a query, Baghel said, "An MLA (of Congress) recently told me in Vidhan Sabha that they (BJP) approached him promising a Lok Sabha poll ticket and a ministerial berth if they retain power at the Centre. Such talks are going on continuously."