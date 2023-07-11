BJP MP Brij Bhushan Misbehaves With Reporter When Asked About Sexual Harassment Case, Slams Car's Door On Mic

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday misbehaved with a woman reporter when questioned about the sexual harassment case against him and also slammed the door of the car against the mic.

Singh was on his way to his car when a television reporter approached him and asked questions about the content of the charge sheet filed against him and whether he would resign.

In the video of the incident, Singh is initially seen refusing the answer the question, but is later seen verbally misbehaving with the reporter and shouting at her. Later, he is seen slamming the door of the car against the reporter's mic as she pursues him.

"I have nothing to tell you," says Singh in Hindi when the reporter, identified as Times Now's Tejshree Purandare, asked him about the contents of the charge sheet.

As Purandare seeks a response on the charge sheet saying that Singh is liable of punishment, he says, "I don't have any 'masala' for you."

When Purandare asks whether he would resign, Singh gets agitated and says, "Why would I resign? Why would I resign? For what are you seeking resignation? Shut up!"

Later, Purandare pursues Singh to his car and when she attempts to get a response from him, Singh slams the door of the car on the mic.

Singh has been accused by six women wrestlers of sexual harassment. For weeks, top Indian wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, held protests over the allegations. Initially, the case was looked at by a sports ministry panel, but, later the Delhi Police filed two FIRs in the matter. One FIR was filed under the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the second was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of a minor wrestler.

Last month, the Delhi Police filed the charge sheet in the FIR and charged Singh for sexual harassment and stalking under the sections of the IPC. In the POCSO case, the police sought the cancellation of the case as the minor and their parent withdrew their complaint.

Singh has been summoned by a Delhi Court on July 18.

Sharing the video of the incident, Congress said on Twitter: "See the arrogance of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh. One woman journalist was asking the question and he scolded her and when he was not content with that, he broke her mic. Narendra Modi Ji, how long are you going to be quiet on the misdeeds of your beloved MP?"

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also shared the video of the incident and said that Modi should be ashamed that he is defending such an MP who publicly misbehaves with daughters.

The AAP tweeted: "PM Modi's beloved MP Brij Bhushan Singh's public hooliganism! Brij Bhushan Singh, who has sexually abusing women wrestlers, has now misbehaved with a woman journalist and has broken her mic. Modi Ji should be ashamed that he is defending such an MP who misbehaves with daughters publicly."