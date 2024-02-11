BJP-Led Centre Has Stalled AAP Govt's Doorstep Ration Delivery Scheme: Atishi

She appealed to people in Delhi to vote for the AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls -- expected to be held in April-May.

The national capital has seven parliamentary seats and all were won by the BJP in 2019.

"I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote for the AAP in the Lok Sabha elections so that their voice can reach Parliament and we can fight for their rights. If you want that this scheme should be implemented in Delhi, please vote for the AAP," Atishi said.