Bengal: After Couple's Flogging, Another Woman Thrashed With Sticks; BJP Shares Video Showing TMC Strongman

X/@amitmalviya
West Bengal flogging incident Photo: X/@amitmalviya
Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Amit Malviya and Sukanta Majumder shared fresh videos of a Trinamool Congress Party strongman allegedly flogging a girl and another person in two separate incidents in Bengal further claiming that the Mamata Banerjee-led party supporters target women when their overtures are rejected.

One of the videos shared by Malviya and Majumdar show a person identified as Jayant Singh and his aides holding a person by their hands and legs while beating them up brutally.

This incident according to the BJP leaders took place in North 24 Parganas district’s Kamarhati.

Earlier this month, Jayant Singh, the main person accused in the Ariadaha mob attack, turned himself in to police on July 4.

Singh is accused of leading a group that assaulted Sayandip Panja, a college student, and his mother in Ariadaha, Kamarhati.

His surrender happened four days after the attack, and police identified him from CCTV footage. Nine others linked to the incident have also been arrested by the police.

Couple In 'Illicit Relationship' Beaten In Bengal | - X/Screengrab
West Bengal Flogging: Police Charges Attempt To Murder Case Against Accused; Guv Meets Victims; BJP Stage Protest | Top Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

In a post on X while sharing the video, Majumdar said, “Absolutely appalled by the emerging video from Taltala Club, Kamarhati, showing Jayanta Singh, a close associate of TMC MLA Madan Mitra, brutally attacking a girl. This heinous act under a government that claims to champion women’s rights is a disgrace to humanity."

The video shows Jayant Singh, wearing a white scarf on his head, and his men holding a person by their hands and legs and others beating them up with sticks. Singh is heard ordering his aides to hit the person on her back as they scream in pain.

Meanwhile Malviya shared another video where the same men were hitting a woman similarly in Kamarhati.

Malviya wrote, “Here is another horrific video (13 sec) of the same TMC men, brutalising a hapless girl in their ‘Insaf Sabha’, in Taltala Cub in Kamarhati Assembly. This happened some six months ago in Dum Dum, which is not some remote area but part of the Greater Kolkata region.TMC men usually target women, who turn down their overtures… Perhaps Mamata Banerjee can explain why her confidant Madan Mitra’s men are assaulting women with such impunity…"

He further urged the National Commission of Women to take steps against this incident, "@NCWIndia @India_NHRC must take note of the lawlessness in Bengal, increasing crimes against women and complete collapse of constitutional framework."

Crime - null
Another Lynching In Bengal As Man Beaten To Death In Bhangar Over Suspicion Of Theft

BY PTI

How Did TMC Respond?

The TMC leaders while condemning the incident alleged that BJP was targeting their party by sharing 'old' videos.

Riju Dutta, spokesperson, Trinamool Congress in a post on X informed that the video is from 2021 and the victim isn't a girl but a man and mentioned that Jayant Singh is currently in custody, “This is an old video of March 2021. The accused is Jayant Singh and his associates. Two persons seen in the video are currently in jail. The victim person seen in this video may be a male person. This is being verified. Quite obvious that BJP, after being rejected in Bengal, are using all kinds of videos to target TMC and defame the State."

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Bose also stated in a post on X, “The Bengal government is clear : ZERO tolerance on crimes. All those seen in videos committing criminal acts have been booked and will continue to be booked. Defeated @BJP4India can circulate as many old videos as it wants to defame Bengal and target @AITCofficial , @WBPolice will continue to act against ALL wrongdoers."

Reports of mob lynching in West Bengal has become frequent over the last few weeks including the Chopra flogging incident that hit the headlines when a horrific video of a couple being beaten in public went viral on social media.

