Bengal: After Couple's Flogging, Another Woman Thrashed With Sticks; BJP Shares Video Showing TMC Strongman

Riju Dutta, spokesperson, Trinamool Congress in a post on X informed that the video is from 2021 and the victim isn't a girl but a man and mentioned that Jayant Singh is currently in custody, “This is an old video of March 2021. The accused is Jayant Singh and his associates. Two persons seen in the video are currently in jail. The victim person seen in this video may be a male person. This is being verified. Quite obvious that BJP, after being rejected in Bengal, are using all kinds of videos to target TMC and defame the State."