BJP Leader Who Alerted Police About Prajwal Revanna's Sex Tapes, Faces Sexual Harassment Charges

As per media reports, an FIR was registered against BJP leader and advocate Devaraje Gowda on April 1 but the incident has come to light only recently. According to the FIR, the complainant has faced sexual harassment by Gowda for the past 10 months on the pretext of helping her in selling property.

PTI
BJP leader and advocate Devaraje Gowda | Photo: PTI
Amid the escalating row over sexual abuse allegations against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, the BJP leader and advocate Devaraje Gowda, who flagged Revanna's alleged sex tapes, faced charges of molestation and sexual harassment. Besides police, Gowda also alerted the BJP's top leaders in the state about Revanna's sexual atrocities through a letter.

All about the sexual harassment charges

As per reports, the FIR was lodged by a woman at Karnataka's Holenarasipura Town Police station on April 1. Furthermore, the woman's husband also filed a complaint on March 30, alleging that Gowda had barged into their house, threatened, and abused them.

It as bee reported that the incident stemmed from the requirement of a property sale, through which the woman became acquainted with Gowda. According to te woman, Gowda allegedly harrassed her sexually.The woman mentioned in her FIR that Gowda allegedly took her to a secluded place and molested her. He also threatened to kill her and her husband, the victim stated in the police complaint.

The complainant has sought protection for her family.

Sexual abuse charges against Prajwal Revanna

Recently, a major 'sex tape' scandal surfaced in Karnataka allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna. Nearly 3,000 explicit video clips of Revanna sexually abusing several women have gone viral in Karnataka's Hassan.

