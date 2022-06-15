Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Fields Additional Advocate General Pradesh Pushyamitra Bhargava For Indore Mayor's Post

Bhargava sent his resignation as Additional AG to the Principal Secretary, Law and Legislature. Bhargava's rival in the election will be Congress candidate and sitting MLA Sanjay Shukla.

BJP Fields Additional Advocate General Pradesh Pushyamitra Bhargava For Indore Mayor's Post
BJP flags. (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 4:09 pm

The BJP on Wednesday fielded Additional Advocate General of Madhya Pradesh Pushyamitra Bhargava as its candidate for Indore mayor in the coming civic body elections. Earlier in the morning, Bhargava sent his resignation as Additional AG  to the Principal Secretary, Law and Legislature, sources said. Bhargava's rival in the election will be Congress candidate and sitting MLA Sanjay Shukla. 

The saffron party also announced Prahlad Patel as its candidate for Ratlam mayor.  On Tuesday, it had released a list of 13 mayoral candidates. The party is yet to decide mayoral candidate for Gwalior, the home turf of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. 

Related stories

BJP Expels Rajasthan MLA Shobharani Kushwah For Voting For Congress In Rajya Sabha Polls

With 10 Lakh Jobs Promise, BJP Seeks To Blunt Opposition's 'Unemployment' Weapon

‘How Can You Change History?’: Nitish Kumar On BJP’s Insistence That Past Be Rewritten

In Bhopal, the party has fielded former corporator Malati Rai against Congress' Vibha Patel, a former mayor. The elections to 347 municipal bodies in the state will be held in two phases. As many as 133 local bodies will go to polls on July 6, and 214 municipalities will have elections on July 13, an election official said. Unlike panchayat elections, these polls will be held on the party basis, he said. Counting for the first phase will take place on July 17 and that for the second phase on July 18. 


(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National BJP Advocate General Pradesh Pushyamitra Bhargava Indore Mayor Civic Body Elections Congress Principal Secretary Law And Legislature MLA Sanjay Shukla Saffron Party Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings