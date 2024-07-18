BJP Dubs Suvendu Adhikari's 'Stop Sabka Saath' Comment As 'Personal Remark'

The 'hum unke saath jo humaare saath' remark of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari stirred a controversy on Wednesday, prompting the state party unit to distance itself from the comments dubbing them as "personal remarks".
Addressing the extended session of the BJP's state executive committee, Adhikari dismissed the need for the Minority Morcha of the party.
While addressing the session, Suvendu Adhikari said, "I have spoken for nationalist Muslims as well. We all used to say 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', but I would not say this anymore because I think it should be 'Hum unke saath jo humare saath' (we are with those who are with us)... there is no need for Minority Morcha."
"The party doesn't share his views," state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said.
Later, Suvendu Adhikari claimed that his comments had been taken out of context and asserted that he embodies in letter and spirit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.
In 2014, the BJP's slogan was 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', and in 2019, it was 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.
Suvendu Adhikari claimed that during the Lok Sabha polls, "Hindus were not allowed to vote by Jihadi goons of the TMC in many areas."
"In West Bengal, free and fair elections are not possible. The Jihadi goons of the TMC will not allow it. Free and fair elections are only possible by implementing the Disturbed Areas Act in the state. We don't want to capture power in the state through backdoor implementation of the President's Rule," news agency PTI quoted Adhikari as saying.
"We will come to power when we win elections with the people's mandate. But for that, free and fair elections have to be ensured," he said.
Later, when his remarks triggered a controversy, Adhikari, in a post on X, said he doesn't believe in dividing people on the basis of majority and minority.
"My statement is being taken out of context. I am clear that those who are nationalists stand for this nation and West Bengal, we should be with them. Those who don't stand with us, work against the interest of the nation and West Bengal, we need to expose them.
"Also, like Mamata Banerjee, we shouldn't divide people into majority and minority and see them as Indians. I embody in letter and spirit, the Prime Minister's call for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'," he posted on X.
While talking to reporters, Adhikari said his comments were not against any community.
"My comments were not against any community. In this Lok Sabha election, there are few realisations, one that despite not having a level playing ground as TMC has unleashed a reign of terror, the BJP has emerged as its main challenger. The second realisation is that Muslims in West Bengal don't vote for the BJP," he said.