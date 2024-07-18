National

BJP Dubs Suvendu Adhikari's 'Stop Sabka Saath' Comment As 'Personal Remark'

While addressing an event on Wednesday, Suvendu Adhikari said, "I have spoken for nationalist Muslims as well. We all used to say 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', but I would not say this anymore because I think it should be 'Hum unke saath jo humare saath' (we are with those who are with us)... there is no need for Minority Morcha."