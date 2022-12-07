Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
BJP Chief J P Nadda To Attend Party Public Meeting In Telangana On December 15

Home National

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing state-wide 'padayatra' will end on December 15 at Karimnagar in Telangana with a public meeting led by BJP president J P Nadda.

BJP President J P Nadda PTI

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 10:00 pm

BJP president J P Nadda would attend a public meeting to be organised on December 15 at Karimnagar in Telangana to mark the conclusion of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing fifth phase of the State-wide 'padayatra'.

Nadda would be the chief guest at the public meeting, party sources said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, began the fifth phase of his march, named 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', on November 28 in Nirmal district after offering prayers at a temple in a village.

Kumar launched the first phase of the padayatra last year from the Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar, Hyderabad.

