BJP Chief J P Nadda To Attend Party Public Meeting In Telangana On December 15

BJP president J P Nadda would attend a public meeting to be organised on December 15 at Karimnagar in Telangana to mark the conclusion of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing fifth phase of the State-wide 'padayatra'.

Nadda would be the chief guest at the public meeting, party sources said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, began the fifth phase of his march, named 'Praja Sangrama Yatra', on November 28 in Nirmal district after offering prayers at a temple in a village.

Kumar launched the first phase of the padayatra last year from the Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar, Hyderabad.