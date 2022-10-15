Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
BJP Became Largest Party In World Because Of Leaders Like Madan Lal Khurana: J P Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda said on Saturday the party has become the largest in the world because its leaders like Madan Lal Khurana have never wavered from their beliefs and commitment to the people.

President J P Nadda
BJP Became Largest Party In World Because Of Leaders Like Madan Lal Khurana: J P Nadda

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 6:19 pm

The BJP has become the largest political party in the world because of its leaders like former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana who never wavered from their ideology and commitment towards people, party chief J P Nadda said on Saturday.

Nadda asked party leaders and workers to learn from Khurana's life and said he was involved in numerous political struggles and provided the solution to different issues.

"The BJP which is now the world's largest political party is founded by such stalwarts as Khurana who never wavered from their ideology and showed a deep commitment towards people," he said, delivering the first Madan Lal Khurana Memorial Lecture.

A true tribute to Khurana will be to seek inspiration from his life as he was never after power but was committed to ideology and serving people, Nadda said. 

National BJP Madan Lal Khurana World J P Nadda BJP President J P Nadda Political Party Delhi MEMORIAL LECTURE
