Biz Ideas From Students Can Help Country Get Rid Of Unemployment: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia, who visited SKV Shankar Nagar and SKV Mayur Vihar Phase-1 on Saturday, said business ideas from students will give a boost to the Indian economy and can help the country get rid of unemployment.

Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 6:55 pm

Students of Delhi schools have been learning the concepts of entrepreneurship and also establishing start-ups at a young age, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Sisodia, who visited SKV Shankar Nagar and SKV Mayur Vihar Phase-1 on Saturday, said business ideas from students will give a "boost to the Indian economy" and can help the country "get rid of unemployment".

"By learning the concepts of entrepreneurship and establishing start-ups at a young age, students in Delhi government schools are becoming responsible citizens as well as smart entrepreneurs," said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister.

The students, during their interaction with the deputy chief minister, said the Business Blasters programme has "helped them develop the skills of teamwork, planning, risk management, leadership, client management, networking and time management”.

Some of the business ideas presented to the deputy chief minister by the students were sofas made of old tyres, organic soap, organic lipstick, chocolates, alternatives to plastic bags and decorative items for home. 

(With PTI Inputs)

