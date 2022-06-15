Bihar Vet Kidnapped And Forcibly Married After Being Called To Check On Sick Animal

In a bizarre incident, three people in Bihar's Begusarai, kidnapped a veterinarian who was called in to check on a sick animal and forcibly got him married.

As per media reports, a relative of the victim said that he was called around 12pm to check on a sick animal, after which 3 people kidnapped him. Everyone in the house was worried after which we went to the police.

The father of the veterinarian lodged a complaint with the police.

According to Yogendra Kumar, SP, Begusarai, "The Father of the boy (veterinarian) had given a written complaint to the police station. We've asked the SHO and other officials to conduct an investigation into the matter. Strict actions will be taken."

Groom kidnapping in Bihar

'Pakadwa Vivah' or Groom kidnapping is very common in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Brides' families kidnap the potential bachelors, particularly those with financial and social security, and often they are beaten into submission.

A few years ago, a similar incident involving an engineer in Bihar made national headlines where 29-year-old Vinod Kumar, who was a junior manager at Bokaro Steel Plant was thrashed and forced to wed a woman in Pandarak area in Patna. Videos of the incident where the victim dressed as a groom and begging for the rituals to be stopped went viral on social media.