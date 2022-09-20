Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bihar: Lightning And Thunderstorm Leave 11 Dead; Ex-gratia Of Rs 4 Lakh Announced For Each Kin Of Deceased

CM Nitish Kumar, in a statement issued during the day, said four people each died in Purnea and Araria and 3 in Supaul due to thunderstorm and lightning. 

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 7:17 am

Eleven people died due to lightning and thunderstorms in various parts of Bihar on Monday, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the family members of each of the victims.

The CM, in a statement issued during the day, said four people each died in Purnea and Araria and 3 in Supaul due to thunderstorm and lightning. 

"My deepest condolences to the affected families. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh will be given immediately to the next of kin of all the deceased," he said.

The CM also appealed to people to take be vigilant in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department to avoid mishaps. 

"Stay at home and stay safe in bad weather," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Bihar Lightning Ex-gratia CM Nitish Kumar Bihar CM Thunderstorms
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

AAP Extends Sarcastic Birthday Wish To PM Narendra Modi; Calls Him 'Innovator-In-Chief', 'Technology Geek'

AAP Extends Sarcastic Birthday Wish To PM Narendra Modi; Calls Him 'Innovator-In-Chief', 'Technology Geek'