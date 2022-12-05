Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Bihar By-Poll Sees 105-Yr-Old Exercising Franchise

The centenarian had reached the polling booth without carrying a valid ID proof and when he went home to fetch one, few hoped that he will be back again.

105 year old reached to exercise his franchise PTI Photo

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 3:08 pm

Determined to exercise his franchise, 105-year-old Deepa Manjhi reached his designated polling booth in Bihar's Kurhani assembly segment, where voting is underway for a by-election on Monday. 

"I have grown very old. It may well be the last opportunity for me to cast my vote,” said Manjhi, whose rheumy eyes, shuffling steps and torso bent at a right angle, balanced against a thick bamboo pole he held in his right hand, gave little clue of his determination. The centenarian had reached the polling booth without carrying a valid ID proof and when he went home to fetch one, few hoped that he will be back again.

But in about half an hour, he was sighted again, this time carrying his Aadhaar card.  A security person promptly came to the assistance of the 105-year-old man and helped him exercise his franchise. By-poll to Kurhani assembly segment, falling in Muzaffarpur district, has been necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani. 

(With PTI inputs)

