Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul, Priyanka Perform Ma Narmada Aarti, Pray At Omkareshwar Temple In Madhya Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi also offered a 'chunari' to the river and then prayed at the famous Shiva temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country. Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra and their son Rehan also took part in the aarti.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and priyanka Gandhi at Omkareshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and priyanka Gandhi at Omkareshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 8:16 am

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family members on Friday performed 'Ma Narmada' aarti at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi's cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Khandwa district of the state during the day

The Gandhi siblings held 'diyas' (lamps) while performing aarti along with the priests at Brahmapuri ghat on the banks of the Narmada river.

Rahul Gandhi also offered a "chunari' to the river and then prayed at the famous Shiva temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country.

Priests placed a turban on Gandhi's head and draped a 'dupatta' (stole) with 'Om' written on it on his shoulders.

Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra and their son Rehan also took part in the aarti, for which Congress functionaries had made elaborate arrangements, including laying green carpets on the steps of the Ghat.

Police stopped the entry of devotees to Brahmapuri Ghat and also directed shops in the vicinity to down shutters as part of security arrangements. 

