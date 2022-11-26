Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul, Priyanka Perform Ma Narmada Aarti, Pray At Omkareshwar Temple In Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family members on Friday performed 'Ma Narmada' aarti at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi's cross-country Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Khandwa district of the state during the day

The Gandhi siblings held 'diyas' (lamps) while performing aarti along with the priests at Brahmapuri ghat on the banks of the Narmada river.

Rahul Gandhi also offered a "chunari' to the river and then prayed at the famous Shiva temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country.

Priests placed a turban on Gandhi's head and draped a 'dupatta' (stole) with 'Om' written on it on his shoulders.

शिव त्याग हैं, और तप भी,

करुणा भी हैं, और रुद्र भी,

अनादि और अनंत हैं।



आज, द्वादश ज्योतिर्लिंगों में से एक, भगवान ओम्कारेश्वर मंदिर में आराधना और साथ में नर्मदा आरती करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।



हर हर नर्मदे।

हर हर महादेव। pic.twitter.com/C0ZHGgyuvG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra and their son Rehan also took part in the aarti, for which Congress functionaries had made elaborate arrangements, including laying green carpets on the steps of the Ghat.

Police stopped the entry of devotees to Brahmapuri Ghat and also directed shops in the vicinity to down shutters as part of security arrangements.