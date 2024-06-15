National

Madhya Pradesh: Professor Attacked With Sticks, Chilli Powder By Ex-Student

Medical reports confirmed that Professor Neeraj Dhakad sustained severe injuries, including fractures to his head, hands, and legs.

Image for representation
An assistant professor of Sanskrit, Neeraj Dhakad, was brutally attacked at Government Jaywanti Haksar (JH) College on Friday afternoon. The assault, allegedly carried out by former student Annu Thakur and his associates, left Professor Dhakad with severe injuries.

Betul Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia confirmed a case of attempted murder has been registered as authorities work to apprehend the suspects, as reported by news agency PTI. Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers threw chilli powder into Dhakad's eyes before beating him with rods until he lost consciousness.

Law Of No Returns

BY S.Y. Quraishi

Medical reports confirmed that Professor Dhakad sustained severe injuries, including fractures to his head, hands, and legs. The motive behind this attack appears to stem from a previous argument between Professor Dhakad and one of the attackers identified as Annu Thakur, a former student of the college.

The attack is believed to be linked to a previous argument between Professor Dhakad and Annu Thakur over alleged irregularities in the college's scholarship program. Annu Thakur, a former student of the college, was reportedly caught attempting to misuse Professor Dhakad's official seal and letterhead, leading to a confrontation that, until now, seemed resolved.

In a statement from his hospital bed, Professor Dhakad said, "I was discussing student projects when suddenly five boys entered, threw chilli powder, and started hitting me with sticks. I recognised them; they were Annu Thakur's men. Their intention was to kill me."

(With inputs from media reports)

