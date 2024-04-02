Three men have been arrested by the Bengaluru Police over a viral video shared by a woman allegedly of them tailing her car on a scooter and banging on its windows in an attempt to open the doors. The incident is said to have taken place in Bengaluru's Koramangala.
A user on microblogging platform X posted the video Sunday night, showing a woman dialling the government helpline as the three men on a scooter follow the vehicle in which she is travelling.
The woman, who sounded extremely terrified in the video, identified herself as Priyam Singh. She could be heard saying, "They are following us, they are punching the vehicle."
After making angry gestures at the car's occupants, the men on the scooter overtake the car and appear to be blocking its route, the video shows. The car takes a quick turn and the chase begins again.
"He is abusing us. He is opening the door," the woman could be heard saying.
"This incident occurred near St. John's Hospital, Gate No. 5. Three rowdies on a scooter with registration number KA04LK2583 followed our car with registration number KA51MT5653 from the Hosur Road - Koramangala right turn junction to Nagarjuna Restaurant KHB colony 5th Block Koramangala, punching our car window," the post on X accompanying the video read.
South East Police DCP CK Baba responded to the post and said an FIR had been registered and the three accused were arrested. "Thank you for bringing this incident to our attention. We take road safety and incidents of road rage very seriously. This is to inform that immediate action was taken immediately and an FIR has been registered. The accused have been apprehended," he posted.
"It's imperative for citizens to report such incidents promptly to the police through 112 for swift response and necessary action. Additionally, let's all commit to obeying road traffic rules to ensure the safety of everyone on the road#calmdownonroads," the officer added.
Man Attacked With Rod In Bengaluru
In another purported video going viral from Bengaluru, a man was caught on camera brutally thrashing another man on a road. A video shared on Instagram by a user named @_cavalier_fantome showed a man allegedly being attacked with a steel rod, while the assailant walked away from the scene after carrying out the act.
This incident is said to have taken place in kalyan Nagar.
''Today, during my drive near Kalyan Nagar, Bangalore, I witnessed a horrifying incident that shook me to the core. On the main road, I saw a person being viciously attacked with a steel rod, while the assailant walked away without a care in the world. This is just a glimpse of the violence that seems to be becoming all too common in our city," the Instagram user wrote.
"I’m deeply concerned about the safety of our community. Is Bangalore still a safe place to call home? It’s heartbreaking to witness such brutality on a daily basis.I urge the authorities of the Karnataka government to take immediate action and ensure that justice is served for the victim. We cannot allow such acts of violence to go unpunished.Please share this post and help spread the word. Together, we can make our city safer for everyone," the user said.