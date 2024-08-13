National

Bengaluru: Driver Loses Control Of Bus; Rams It Into Bikes, Cars | Caught On Cam

The incident, involving the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus, took place near the Hebbal flyover.

Screengrab from the CCTV footage of the incident |
Screengrab from the CCTV footage of the incident | Photo: X/@PTI_News
info_icon

At least one person was seriously injured after a bus driver in Bengaluru lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the bikes and cars in front of it on Monday.

The incident, which took place near the Hebbal flyover, was caught on the CCTV installed inside the bus, the video of which is now going viral on social media.

In the footage, the man was seen driving the Volvo bus -- belonging to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) -- with one hand on the steering before he lost control.

WATCH:

Soon as he lost control, the driver saw the bikes and cars in front of him and tried to brake. However, he ended up crashing into at least five two-wheelers and four cars second later.

Almost around ten seconds later, the bus finally stopped and a car, which was dragged along with the bus for a few metres, also stopped in front of it horizontally.

The bus conductor was also seen rushing towards the driver from behind as soon as he realised that he was not able to hit the brakes.

In the incident, the windshield of the bus was also severely damaged. Officials reportedly said that investigation into the matter is underway.

Just last week, two persons were killed after a bus rammed into a two-wheeler at Tirumala Ghat Road in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati. The duo died on the spot, police said.

Last month, six people were injured after an air-conditioned Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus rammed a tree on the side of the road near Tirupattur in Sivaganga.

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating through a curve due to a reported technical problem in steering wheel, the Hindu reported.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  2. ECB, Cricket Scotland In Talks Over Team GB For Los Angeles Olympics 2028
  3. Wriddhiman Saha Set To Play For Bengal In All Three Formats
  4. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  5. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Watch Out For These Five Players In The Upcoming Season
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Premier League: Guardiola Reveals Grealish 'Blow' But Hopes Man City Winger Could Face Chelsea
  5. EFL Championship: Scott Parker Hails 'Big Result' As Burnley Trounce Luton Town
Tennis News
  1. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
  2. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  3. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  4. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  5. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: HC Asks Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital To Go On Leave, Asks State 'Why Protecting Him'
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: NHRC Issues Notice To West Bengal Govt, State Police Chief
  3. Bengaluru: Driver Loses Control Of Bus; Rams It Into Bikes, Cars | Caught On Cam
  4. CERT India Issues High Severeity Warning For Google Chrome Users In India | What We Know
  5. Foundation Stone Laid For India's Largest Electric Bus Depot In Delhi | All That We Know About It
Entertainment News
  1. Netizens React With Joy As AbRam Khan Lends His Voice To 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi Version
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirupati Temple On Mother Sridevi's Birth Anniversary With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya
  3. Kit Harrington Reveals Why 'Game Of Thrones' Finale Was 'Rushed': We Were All So Tired
  4. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  5. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
US News
  1. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  2. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  3. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
  4. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  5. DDOS Attack, Coup Against Biden And More | Trump-Musk X Interview Highlights
World News
  1. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  2. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  3. Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Court-Martialled: Why Is It Happening | About The Top City Case
  4. Teen Goes On Stabbing Spree Outside Cafe In Turkey, Livestreams Knife Attack On X
  5. Chinese Bharatanayam Dancer Scripts History, Performs 'Arangetram' In China
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: HC Asks Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Hospital To Go On Leave, Asks State 'Why Protecting Him'
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone