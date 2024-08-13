Bengaluru: Driver Loses Control Of Bus; Rams It Into Bikes, Cars | Caught On Cam

At least one person was seriously injured after a bus driver in Bengaluru lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the bikes and cars in front of it on Monday.
The incident, which took place near the Hebbal flyover, was caught on the CCTV installed inside the bus, the video of which is now going viral on social media.
In the footage, the man was seen driving the Volvo bus -- belonging to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) -- with one hand on the steering before he lost control.
WATCH:
Soon as he lost control, the driver saw the bikes and cars in front of him and tried to brake. However, he ended up crashing into at least five two-wheelers and four cars second later.
Almost around ten seconds later, the bus finally stopped and a car, which was dragged along with the bus for a few metres, also stopped in front of it horizontally.
The bus conductor was also seen rushing towards the driver from behind as soon as he realised that he was not able to hit the brakes.
In the incident, the windshield of the bus was also severely damaged. Officials reportedly said that investigation into the matter is underway.
Just last week, two persons were killed after a bus rammed into a two-wheeler at Tirumala Ghat Road in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati. The duo died on the spot, police said.
Last month, six people were injured after an air-conditioned Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus rammed a tree on the side of the road near Tirupattur in Sivaganga.
The bus driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating through a curve due to a reported technical problem in steering wheel, the Hindu reported.