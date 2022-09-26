Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bengal Reports 635 New Dengue Cases

West Bengal reported 635 new dengue cases on Saturday, a health department official said.

The expert teams will support the states in public health measures for control and management of the dengue disease.
The expert teams will support the states in public health measures for control and management of the dengue disease. Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 7:05 am

West Bengal reported 635 new dengue cases on Saturday, a health department official said.

Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas are among the worst-affected districts, he said.

The dengue death toll stood at 16 since the outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease this season two months ago.

Altogether, 745 patients are presently undergoing treatment at state-run hospitals, the official said.

Meanwhile, a health department bulletin said the state logged 314 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 21,12,872.

With one more fatality, the toll rose to 21,495, it added.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Bengal Reports 965 New Dengue Cases, One Fatality

Dengue Cases Cross 500-Mark In Uttarakhand

Tags

National West Bengal State-run Hospitals Undergoing Treatment Mosquito-borne Disease Dengue Death Toll 635 New Dengue Cases Health Department Official 314 Fresh Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Apple To Make iPhone 14 In India, Here's Why It’s Unlikely To Be Cheaper

Apple To Make iPhone 14 In India, Here's Why It’s Unlikely To Be Cheaper

Gated Societies In India: When The Gates Are Broken, All Hell Breaks Loose

Gated Societies In India: When The Gates Are Broken, All Hell Breaks Loose