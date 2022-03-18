Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Bengal Celebrates Colourful Dol Jatra With Pomp And Gaiety

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to greet people on the occasion.

Dol Jatra in West Bengal.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 5:34 pm

West Bengal on Friday celebrated Dol Jatra with great fervour leaving behind fears of contracting COVID-19. People from all age groups came out in the streets in large numbers and smeared 'gulal' or 'aabir' on each other. Children cheerfully sprinkled coloured water on the passers-by, which they greeted with affection.


       

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to greet people on the occasion. "Heartiest Dol Jatra greetings to all. May the majestic festival of diverse colours bring happiness, peace, joy and prosperity to all of us. May the spirit of diversity, amity and equality inspire us," she tweeted.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted people on the occasion. "Wishing all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood splash colour of happiness and satisfaction in your life and inspire all to make lives of others colourful," he tweeted.


       

Dol Jatra or Dol Purnima is celebrated on a full moon day, and the festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna. The day also marks the last festival of the year as per the Bengali calendar.


       

With the celebration of the festival, people give a warm welcome to the spring season. On this day, people get together and share joyous moments, and also drink 'bhang'. 

With PTI inputs.

