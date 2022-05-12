Being Pressured by Police to leave Udaipur: BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena ahead of Cong's Chintan Shivir

Meena, who reached Rajasthan's Udaipur on Wednesday night, said he was to attend a condolence meeting and had also been invited to a tribal conference in Dhariawad on May 14. Still, police officers did not allow him to move out of the hotel. He also claimed that police officers had been deployed outside the hotel where he was staying.



"I am being told to leave (Udaipur). They are pressuring me. Officers say they have orders from their higher-ups but could not show me the orders. In a video statement, Meena said this is a violation of my rights and murder of democracy," Meena said in a video statement. "I have informed the leader of opposition in Rajasthan Gulab Chand Kataria, (BJP state president) Satish Poonia, and (deputy leader of the opposition) Rajendra Rathore about the matter," he said.



Meena has been protesting against the Congress government in Rajasthan over various issues earning the ire of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has termed the BJP MP's acts "nuisance". The Congress is holding the Chintan Shivir from May 13 to 15 after a gap of almost nine years while facing "an unprecedented crisis" as it remains in power in just two states and has less than 100 members in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.