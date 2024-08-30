Dr. Davis, who was performing about 100 abortions a day and moved around towns in Bangladesh, said even after rape had happened at such a huge level, people were not openly speaking about it. “Nobody wanted to talk about it. You could ask questions and get an answer. But quite often it would be that they couldn't remember. And the men didn't want to talk about it at all! Because according to them the women had been defiled. If they had been defiled they had no status at all. They might as well be dead. And men killed them.”