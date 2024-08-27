Bangladeshi Student At NIT Silchar Leaves India After Row Over 'Love' Emoji FB Post

A Bangladeshi student studying at the National Institute of Technology of Assam's Silchar was sent back to her country after she reacted with a 'love' emoji to an anti-India post on social media, police said on Tuesday, officials said, adding that it was "not deportation".
Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said that while it was not deportation, the student was just sent back in consultation with Bangladesh authorities.
She was sent to Bangladesh through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Assam's Karimganj district.
The girl, a student of fourth semester at Electronic and Communication department of NIT Silchar, allegedly reacted with a love symbol in one anti-India post on Facebook by her senior and NIT Silchar alumnus Sahadat Hussain Alfi, who left India around six months back after completing his course.
Many people expressed their anger to see such a post, where she reacted with a 'love' emoji, news agency PTI quoted SP Numal Mahatta as saying. He added that the girl requested the NIT Silchar authorities to allow her to go to her country.
Asked if she will return to complete her course, the SP said: "She has not finished her course yet. Whether she will be back again to complete her study, nothing can be said about it now."
A total of 70 Bangladeshi students are presently studying at NIT Silchar as per the understanding of Indian and Bangladeshi governments. The SP said that out of them, there are around 40 Hindu students from Bangladesh at NIT Silchar.
"I have personally met the students and requested them not to do any wrong work or indulge in any anti-India activities," he added.
Meanwhile, Hindu Rakkhi Dal Spokesperson Suvasish Choudhury told PTI that they noticed the anti-Indian post of the former student and informed the police to take necessary steps.
"We forwarded some anti-Indian posts, which originated from University of Rajshahi in Bangladesh. She [Mahajabin] supported one such post with a love symbol," Choudhury said.