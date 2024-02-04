Uttar Pradesh's Ballia made headlines earlier this week when videos of a mass wedding showing brides garlanding themselves with no grooms in sight surfaced on social media. The mass wedding, involving about 568 couples, was conducted under the Chief Minister Mass Marriage Scheme at Maniyar Inter College on January 25.
The event, which had far more brides than grooms, has come under scrutiny with an FIR being registered against assistant development officers of the Social Welfare department and eight beneficiaries on charges of fraud at the Maniyar police station on Tuesday. The action was taken following the complaint of the District Social Welfare Officer Deepak Srivastava, according to PTI.