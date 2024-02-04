The Chief Minister Mass Marriage Scheme, also known as Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, is a social welfare program implemented in the state. It provides beneficiaries with Rs 51,000, distributed as follows: Rs 35,000 directly to the bride, Rs 10,000 for purchasing wedding materials, and Rs 6,000 for organising the wedding ceremony

Although the program has been beneficial for many, speculations around the weddings being rigged and allegations of corruptions have always been there, a local activist said.

Azhar Ali, a social activist working for women’s and children’s causes in Ballia, said this was not the first time something like this had happened.

“I was actually suspicious in the previous mass wedding as well. I had written to the authorities with my concerns about child marriages happening and asked them to do strict age verification,” Ali said.

Ali added, “I asked them to keep a watch on the date of birth of the people getting married because in a group as big as this, it can sometimes be overlooked.”

Speaking of the January 25 event, Ali said individuals who were already married were also participating in the ceremony because, according to sources, they had been promised about Rs 2,000.