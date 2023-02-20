Bahrain Metro Project: Delhi Metro Qualifies For Pre-Qualification Tender Process

Delhi Metro has qualified for the pre-qualification tender process for an international consultancy project to construct the phase-1 of Bahrain Metro, the DMRC said on Monday.



The DMRC is bidding for this project which involves the construction of around a 30-km network with 20 stations, officials said.



Because of this, the Delhi Metro on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with BEML Limited, the DMRC said in a statement.



As a part of this MoU, the BEML will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying rolling stock and the DMRC will provide expertise in the fields of project development, budgeting, and facilitating the development of contractual obligations for the Bahrain Metro Project, it said.



The MoU was signed by Saleem Ahmed, Executive Director (Last Mile Connectivity), Delhi Metro, and D S Ganesh, General Manager (Marketing), BEML in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, and Amit Banerjee, Chairman, and Managing Director, BEML.



The Delhi Metro is actively exploring opportunities to bag international projects for the construction and operations of metros across the world, officials said.



Earlier, the Delhi Metro qualified in the pre-bid process for the construction of the Tel Aviv Metro Project in Israel.



In addition, the DMRC is also in the process of bidding for other international metro projects such as Alexandria in Egypt, Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, and Mauritius as well, the statement said.



The DMRC is currently engaged in the construction of the Dhaka Metro in Bangladesh as a consultant.