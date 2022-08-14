Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Home National

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Indo-Tibetan Border Police To Scale 75 peaks In 75 Day-long Patrol Along LAC

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel will undertake a 75-day long-range patrol along the LAC with China.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel. File Photo

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 5:59 pm

Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will scale 75 peaks on and complete a 75-day-long 'relay long-range patrol' along the LAC with China to mark the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, a senior officer said Sunday.

The mountain expedition named 'Amritarohan' will take place at various locations along the eastern front on August 15, ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey told PTI. The peaks to be climbed are located in the vicinity of 75 ITBP border posts spread along the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC), he said. 

Out of these, 33 peaks are located in Ladakh, 16 in Uttarakhand, 11 in Sikkim, 10 in Himachal Pradesh, and five in Arunachal Pradesh, Pandey said. "Himveers of the force will climb these 75 different peaks on August 15, 2022, and create a unique record of hoisting the Indian flag simultaneously," he said.

 The tallest peak among these is at a height of 18,750 feet and is located in Sikkim. Simultaneously, the border force has also started a 75-day long 'relay range patrol (LRP)' by its troops along the 3,488 km of the LAC. "The relay LRP started from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh on August 1 and will terminate at Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh on October 14 after completing a 75-day journey, covering a distance of about 7,575 km across the borders," Pandey said.

 The about 90,000 personnel-strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and it is deployed for rendering a variety of internal security duties apart from guarding the LAC.

