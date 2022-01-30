Automated Fitness Inspection Lanes For Autos, Taxis In Delhi Soon

The fitness test of auto-rickshaws and taxis is expected to get easier and less time-consuming as the Delhi government’s transport department will set up 10 automated inspection and certification lanes at its Burari facility, officials said on Sunday.



After mooting the proposal seven years ago, the department has now floated a tender for setting up the automated lanes at its vehicle inspection unit in Burari.



The system will be in place in the next few months as the bid opens in March, a senior transport department official said.



Automation will improve the accuracy of the fitness tests as various components such as brakes, clutches, headlights and suspension, among others, will be checked and evaluated through machines and computers, the official said.



Currently, smaller vehicles such as auto-rickshaws, taxis and rural transport vehicles are being tested for fitness manually at the Burari centre. This process is time-consuming and not too accurate, officials said.



The test centre currently sees around 300 vehicles for a fitness test daily. Bigger vehicles such as buses and trucks are being tested at the department's facility in Jhuljhuli.

With PTI inputs.