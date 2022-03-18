Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Authorities In Delhi Collect 132 Samples Of Sweets To Check For Adulteration

"A total of 66 legal samples and 72 samples for surveillance purpose were lifted by food safety officers of the department from various shopkeepers, including sweet shops, in all 11 districts of Delhi," Bansal said.

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 2:51 pm

The Delhi government's Department of Food Safety has collected 132 samples of khoya and sweets, including gujiya, and other raw materials used in their preparation from different shops across the city as part of a special drive to check adulteration, officials said on Thursday. Commissioner, Food Safety, Neha Bansal said that all these samples have been sent for analysis.

"A total of 66 legal samples and 72 samples for surveillance purpose were lifted by food safety officers of the department from various shopkeepers, including sweet shops, in all 11 districts of Delhi," Bansal said in a statement. Last week, she had directed the department officials to conduct special drives to ensure there is no adulteration of food items during the time of Holi.

"Out of the 66 legal samples, 23 samples are of gujia, 28 samples are of other sweets and 15 samples are of raw materials including khoya. Out of the 72 samples, 15 samples are of gujia, 33 samples are of other sweets and 24 samples are of raw materials including khoya," Bansal said.

It is often seen that traders and other people engaged in the food business use adulterated products or stale items during the festival season, she said. "This drive is to ensure that there is no adulteration of food items and sweets around the festival. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," Bansal said. This drive will continue till a few days after the festival of Holi, which will be celebrated on Friday.

With PTI Inputs

