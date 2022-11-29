Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

ATM Cash Box Was Stolen In J’khand’s Dhanbad

Police in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district said Tuesday that miscreants stole the ATM cash box of a state-run bank.

ATM Cash Box Was Stolen In J’khand’s Dhanbad
ATM Cash Box Was Stolen In J’khand’s Dhanbad REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 10:31 pm

An ATM cash box of a state-run bank was stolen by miscreants in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Jamadoba Ambedkar Chowk, around 180 km from the state's capital Ranchi, a senior officer said. 

However, the amount available in the cash box was not known yet, he said.

An amount of Rs 10.50 lakh in cash was deposited in the ATM cash box on November 26, an official said.

“Police reached the spot and found that ATM was broken. The cash box was uprooted from the machine. Then, branch officers of the bank were informed about it,” the officer of Jorapokhar Police Station said.  

CCTV cameras of the ATM kiosk were reportedly found to be defunct for the last 20 days and the bank had not deployed any security guard there, he said.

In June, burglars had taken away an automated teller machine near the Topchachi Chowk area of the district. 

The dismantled parts of the ATM were found on side of NH-2 in Atka village in the Giridih district.

Related stories

Ranchi: Thousands Gather To Celebrate The Feast Of Christ The King

Indigo Global School Is The First School Franchiser To Provide Multi Nations Global Curriculum In India

2 killed, 30 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Ranchi

Tags

National ATM Jharkhand Dhanbad Cash Box Jamadoba Ambedkar Chowk Ranchi Jorapokhar Topchachi Chowk
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live