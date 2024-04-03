National

Atishi Directs Chief Secretary To Urgently Review Delhi's Water Supply Issues

In an "urgent" order, the minister instructed the chief secretary to take a colony-wise update on water availability in comparison to the summer demand in the areas.

Advertisement

PTI
Atishi Directs Chief Secretary To Urgently Review Delhi's Water Supply Issues Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Water Minister and DJB chairperson Atishi has directed the chief secretary to reassess water supply in the city and submit a report detailing the plan of action to mitigate the water shortage in the identified areas, an official order said on Wednesday.

The chief secretary has been directed to submit the report by 8 pm on Thursday.

In an "urgent" order, the minister instructed the chief secretary to take a colony-wise update on water availability in comparison to the summer demand in the areas.

"It has been brought to my notice that there is a reduction in water production and supply in many parts of Delhi. This is an extremely critical and urgent matter. The people of Delhi cannot be allowed to suffer,” Atishi said in the order.

Advertisement

"The chief secretary is hereby directed to review the water supply in all parts of Delhi on 4.4.2024 and thereafter by 8 pm on 4.4.2024 provide details,” the order read.

Atishi has instructed the official to prepare a plan of action for supplementing the current water supply with borewells.

Furthermore, she has directed to prepare a detailed plan for water tankers required for each of the areas experiencing shortage in water supply in the summers.

The minister also released a list of areas from where she has received frequent complaints of water shortage directing the official to take action.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Did US Warn Russia About Crocus City Hall Being A Potential Target?
  2. BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi Fighting Cancer, Says Won't Be Part Of Lok Sabha Elections
  3. Joe Flaherty Dies At 82: ‘SCTV’, ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Actor-Comedian Passes Away After Brief Illness
  4. Delhi High Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against Arrest Today | Details
  5. Trapped: With Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest, What Is The Future Of AAP?
  6. 'Uncle Samsik' Teaser Review: Song Kang-ho Turns Enigmatic And Dubious In His Television Debut Series
  7. Muslim Leaders Decline White House Ramadan Invitation As Biden's Israel Policy Draws Anger
  8. Hariharan Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs Of The Versatile Singer