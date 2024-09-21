National

Delhi To Get A New AAP Govt As CM-Designate Atishi, Her Council Of Ministers Set To Take Oath Shortly

Atishi will take the oath as the CM along with her new Council of Ministers at 4:30 pm at Raj Niwas, officials said.

Delhi CM-designate Atishi Singh |
Atishi's oath-taking ceremony will be a low-key event, an AAP leader said amid party's mood after Kejriwal's resignation | Photo: PTI
The national capital will get its new Chief Minister as Aam Aadmi Party's firefighter Atishi Marlena Singh is set to be sworn in at the Raj Niwas on Saturday.

Atishi, who was nominated by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as his replacement, will take the oath as the CM along with her new Council of Ministers at 4:30 pm, officials said.

The new Council of Ministers has retained four faces -- Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain -- while one new face has been introduced and it is that of Sultanpur Majra MLA Mukesh Ahlawat.

Atishi will be the 17th female chief minister of the country and only the third of the national capital after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dixit.

(L-R)Atishi, Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dixit - PTI
Atishi, Sushma Swaraj And Sheila Dixit: A Look At The Only 3 Woman Chief Ministers Of Delhi

BY Outlook Web Desk

Officials from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's office said that President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Atishi as Delhi's chief minister from the date of her swearing-in, while also accepting Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.

The appointment of the five ministers in Atishi's Council was also cleared by the President.

Atishi's name for Chief Minister came days after Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail in the excise-policy linked CBI case. He walked out of prison on September 13 following the Supreme Court's judgment which granted him bail in the case.

Two days later, the AAP chief had announced that he would step down from the CM's post and will return when everyone believes that he is innocent.

According to an AAP leader, the oath-taking ceremony will be a small-scale one as the mood within the party is not that upbeat given Kejriwal's resignation and also the delays in approvals, leaving very little time for preparations.

Kejriwal's Resignation A Political Spectacle Or An Ethical Move? | Analysis

Notably, the tenure of Atishi's government will be short as the Assembly polls in the national capital are due in February, 2025.

The to-be CM faces critical challenges now as she has to lead cabinet meetings and expedite crucial projects and policies such as the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 and doorstep delivery of services among others.

Before being proposed as the CM face, Atishi held 13 portfolios in outgoing Kejriwal government, including that of water, power, finance, revenue, PWD, and education.

AAP sources were cited by news agency PTI as saying that the four retained ministers in Atishi's Council are likely to retain their portfolios as well, while the new face -- Ahlawat -- could be allotted those lying vacant after the resignation of minister Raaj Kumar Anand in April this year.

Atishi's rise from adviser to the Delhi government to a prominent cabinet member in the absence of senior AAP leaders has been described as "phenomenal" and "meteoric".

A key founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Atishi is known for her articulate advocacy and steadfast voice for the party's principles.

Atishi has been lauded for her work for the AAP since her association with the party in 2012. Given her strong track record and close alignment with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, Atishi's Chief Ministerial promotion is not a surprising one.

