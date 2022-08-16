Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

At Slain Kashmiri Pandit’s Village People Mourn Amid Chants Of ‘Hindu Muslim Sikh’ Unity

Jammu And Kashmir: The people at Chotigam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian raised slogans against the killing of their Kashmiri Pandit brethren Sunil Kumar Butt and said it was against the principle of Islam.

Kashmiri Pandits Protest
Kashmiri Pandits protest against targeted killings.(File photo-Representational image) PTI Photo/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 8:25 pm

Qatal-e-Gaarth na manzoor (killing of innocent and destruction are unacceptable) and chants of unity reverberated in the air as villagers of Chotigam took out a procession to condemn the killing of Sunil Kumar Butt, a Kashmir Pandit, by terrorists on Tuesday morning.

The village saw the second terror attack in four months.

The residents took out the procession from the house of the victim to the cremation ground where the body Sunil Kumar was consigned to flames amid slogans of "Hindu Muslim Sikh Itehad (unity of Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs)".

Those who took part in the procession raised slogans against the killing of Kumar and said it was against the principle of Islam.

Related stories

Over 6500 Kashmiri Pandits Still Living In Kashmir: Govt

Central Govt Alive To Problems Of Kashmiri Pandits: Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel

A ‘Job Bond’ That Kashmiri Pandits Say Makes Them Bonded Labourers

Several people from the area joined the procession from Butt's residence where Muslim neighbours were seen consoling the family. 

Butt was shot dead by terrorists while he was in his orchard along with his cattle. His brother suffered injuries.

He was cremated this evening.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Kashmir Kashmiri Pandits Unity Cremation Shopian South Kashmir Terrorism Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Love In The Crosshairs: Honour Killings Still Continue In India

Love In The Crosshairs: Honour Killings Still Continue In India