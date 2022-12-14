Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
At 2.5 Degrees Celsius, Fatehpur Coldest In Rajasthan

At 2.5 Degrees Celsius, Fatehpur Coldest In Rajasthan

The weather in Rajasthan will remain mainly dry. There is a possibility of a slight drop in the minimum temperature in the next two-three days, the MeT said. 

Winter Season: Jammu cold wave
Winter Season: Fatehpur cold wave PTI Photo

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 2:23 pm

Fatehpur in Rajasthan's Sikar district was recorded as the coldest place in the state with minimum temperature of 2.5 degree Celsius on Tuesday night.

According to the MeT department, the minimum temperature recorded last night was 4.6 degree Celsius in Churu, 5.3 degrees in Karauli, 7.2 degrees in Nagaur, 7.6 degrees in Pilani and Bikaner, 8.5 degrees in Sikar and Sangaria (Hanumangarh), 9.5 degrees in Ganganagar and 9.7 degrees Celsius in Banasthali (Tonk). 

The weather in the state will remain mainly dry. There is a possibility of a slight drop in the minimum temperature in the next two-three days, the MeT said. 

National Winter Mercury Dips Rajasthan Fatehpur Records Lowest Minimum Temperature Night-time Temperature Met Department
