Assam Reports Nine New COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality

Assam on Wednesday logged nine new COVID-19 cases and one death caused by the virus taking the tally to 7,24,144, a National Health Mission bulletin said. The fresh infections were detected from 2,897 sample tests conducted during the day.

The state had reported 12 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Monday. The positivity rate declined to 0.31 per cent against 0.48 per cent the previous day.

With the demise of a coronavirus patient in Nalbari on Wednesday, the death toll rose to 6,639 with the death rate at 0.92 per cent. The number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other ailments stood at 1,347.

Assam currently has 130 active coronavirus cases. The number of COVID patients discharged from hospitals during the day was 46, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,16,028 with the recovery rate at 98.88 per cent.

The NHM said a total of 4,33,03,908 doses of vaccines have been administered. This comprises 2,33,90,,570 first doses,1,96,52,985 second doses and 2,60,353 precautionary doses.

