Assam Natives Demand Special Pacakages For Flood-hit Silchar, While Protesting At Jantar Mantar

People from Assam's Barak valley living in Delhi-NCR, staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding a special package for the rehabilitation of Silchar which has been reeling under severe flooding and rainfall for over a week.

Villagers use a boat to move to a safer spot in Assam amid heavy floods. PTI

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 9:01 am

People hailing from Assam's Barak Valley and living in Delhi-NCR on Sunday staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding a special economic package for the rehabilitation of flood-hit Silchar, which has been severely affected by floods. The protestors also sought a planned distribution of relief materials in the flood-hit areas.


People in highly affected areas such as Rangirkhari, National Highway Road, Link Road, Public School Road, and Chengkuri Road are yet to get proper relief materials, including drinking water, they said.


 Accusing the Cachar district administration of an "unplanned" rescue and relief operation, Joydeep Samaddar, a native of Silchar living in Delhi, said, "The rescue and relief operations are totally unplanned. Youth groups and NGOs were reaching out to stranded people in far-flung areas by risking their lives as they don't have life jackets and specialized boats for flood relief work."

 Rajib Mehera, who works at a private firm in Delhi, demanded from the central and state governments a special economic package for Silchar. "The economy of Barak Valley has shattered. A major section of Silchar residents lost everything. The central and state governments should announce a special economic package as most of the residents, businessmen, and others, lost their life savings," he said.


 Rabidyuti Biswas, a professor at the School of Planning and Architecture, said, "Many people are facing an acute shortage of food and drinking water. Proper distribution of relief materials is the need of the hour."


 The flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday, although five more people died and over 22 lakh people continued to reel under the deluge across 25 districts, an official report said. The death toll due to the floods and landslides in the state has gone up to 126. 

Silchar Barak Valley Delhi-NCR Jantar Mantar Economic Package Relief Operation
