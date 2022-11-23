Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam-Meghalaya Border Peaceful; Clashes Had Erupted Between Locals, Forest Guards: Himanta

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Sarma also asserted that the incident was not at all related to the long-standing border dispute between the two northeastern states.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 5:14 pm

The Assam-Meghalaya border is peaceful and the recent clashes along the interstate boundary had erupted between locals and forest guards, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Sarma also asserted that the incident was not at all related to the long-standing border dispute between the two northeastern states.

"I am in touch with the Meghalaya CM... The Assam-Meghalaya border is peaceful and it has always been peaceful," "Force has been used... However, in my view, it has been used a little arbitrarily. That should not have happened," he said.

Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence at a disputed location in West Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest personnel.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Assam-Meghalaya Border Peaceful Clashes Between Locals Forest Guards Himanta Sarma West Karbi Anglong Northeastern States
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?