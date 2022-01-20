Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam Logs Highest Single-Day Spike Of 8,339 COVID Cases; 15 More Die

The district had recorded its highest single-day spike on Tuesday when 1,996 new cases were found.

Assam Logs Highest Single-Day Spike Of 8,339 COVID Cases; 15 More Die
COVID-19 infections witness a surge in Assam - PTI Photo

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 11:15 am

"Assam on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, with 8,339 people testing positive for the infection, pushing the tally to 6,70,128," Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said. The state has recorded 8,072 and 6,982 new cases on January 18 and 17 respectively.         

The number of active COVID-19 cases now is 35,161. The new cases were detected from 64,699 sample tests done on Wednesday, while the positivity rate is 12.89 per cent, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, logged 1,929 new cases, Mahanta said. The district had recorded its highest single-day spike on Tuesday when 1,996 new cases were found. Among the other districts, Dibrugarh reported 513 new cases on Wednesday, Jorhat 414 and Cachar 396, the NHM bulletin said.

Related stories

COVID-19: Delhi Registers 13,785 Fresh Cases, 35 Deaths; Positivity Rate 23.86 Pc

Rajasthan Govt Stresses On Vaccination, Focused Sampling As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Maha Reports 43,697 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 214 Omicron Infections; 49 Die

Fifteen more fatalities were also reported during the day, down from 16 the previous day, the death toll to 6,248, it added. Sonitpur reported three deaths on Wednesday, while two each were registered in from Golaghat and Jorhat. Baksa, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Morigaon and Tinsukia recorded one death each. The death rate in the state currently is 0.93 per cent, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons is 1,347.

Altogether 2,723 patients were discharged from hospitals and Covid Care Centres on Wednesday, taking the number of cured people to 6,27,372. The NHM bulletin said 4,03,21,253 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases COVID Restrictions Covid Third Wave Assam Rising Covid-19 Cases COVID Fatalities
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Targeted Cyber-Attack On Bangladeshi Atheists Shows Them ‘Dead’ On Facebook

Suspecting Fidelity, Man Murders Wife

'Bulli Bai' App Case: Mumbai Court Denies Bail To 3 Accused

Ex-MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana Filed Nomination From Khatoli

Ban On Local Train Travel For Unvaccinated Is In Public Interest, Maha Govt Tells HC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhanth Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip

Camel mounted soldiers stand in formation during rehearsals for the upcoming Beating Retreat ceremony at Raisina hill which houses India's most important ministries and the presidential palace in New Delhi. The ceremony held annually on Jan. 29 marks the end of Republic Day festivities.

Rehearsals For The Upcoming Beating Retreat Ceremony