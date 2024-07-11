Monsoon Mayhem: Assam Flood Toll 84, Lightning Kills 30 In UP; 22 Dead In HP, U'khand's Badrinath Highway Closed

Monsoon mayhem has led to deaths, floods, road closures, traffic disruptions and more woes for residents across several states which are battling heavy rains. While the death toll in this year's Assam floods has reached 84, more than 30 people were reportedly killed in separate incidents across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday due to lightning strikes.
In Himachal Pradesh, 22 people have died in rain-related incidents since the monsoon onset on June 27.
Weather Updates, July 11
Assam Floods: Another five people died in Assam amid rains and floods in the last 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the number of flood-related deaths to 84, per a report from Disaster Reporting and Information Management System Assam. Nearly 1.439 million people in 27 districts have been affected by the deluge. The flood waters submerged 2,580 villages under 86 revenue circles. A total 1,57,000 people are still taking shelter in 365 relief camps and distribution centres. The water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri.
UP | 30 Dead In Lightning: Over 30 people were reportedly killed in separate incidents across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday due to lightning strikes. With 11 deaths, Pratapgarh logged the most fatalities due to lighting strikes, followed by seven in Sultanpur, six in Chandauli, five in Mainpuri and four in Prayagraj, according to indiatoday.in. Dozens of people in these districts have suffered burn injuries as well.
22 Dead In Himachal Pradesh: At least 22 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh, while the state has suffered a loss of Rs 172 crore in the two weeks since the monsoon onset on June 27, officials said on Wednesday. They said eight of the total deaths were due to drowning, six people fell from height, four were electrocuted and three died of snakebite, while two people were still missing. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, five roads were closed in Mandi, four in Shimla and three in Kangra on Wednesday.
Cracks In Lauhaul-Spiti Village: Residents of Lindoor village of the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district where cracks appeared during the last monsoon season said they were apprehensive as 14 houses and 200 bigha land could cave in during heavy downpours. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a night temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius, while Una was hottest during the day at 37.2 degrees Celsius. The meteorological office in Shimla has issued a 'yellow' warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Thursday and Friday, and predicted a wet spell till July 15.
Uttarakhand | Badrinath National Highway Closed: A massive landslide near Patalganga between Pipalkoti and Joshimath in Bhanerpani blocked the Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand once again on Wednesday. The Badrinath National Highway was restored for traffic on Thursday after debris was cleared. The Badrinath NH has already been blocked by landslide debris for the past couple of days.
Delhi | Rainfall Likely To Intensify: The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase in the coming days in Delhi, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal of this season, on Wednesday. The humidity level was between 86 per cent and 98 per cent during the day. Meanwhile, JJ colony in Bawana area was inundated as the barrage of Munak canal of North Delhi broke and water entered into the residential areas.
Noida | Police Alert Residents In Flood-Prone Areas: The Noida police has been patrolling flood-prone areas to inform residents about weather warnings and to urge them to relocate to safer locations. The warnings come as heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the Yamuna River are expected during the monsoon season. Noida, located along the floodplains of the Yamuna and Hindon rivers, is particularly vulnerable to flooding during the monsoon. In 2023, severe floods affected the region, causing significant disruption.